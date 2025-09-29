【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug in Trial 4 where the level-up button for production facilities could still be pressed after loading, even when the building had already reached the maximum level of 15.
- Fixed a rare issue (with a probability of about 1 in tens of thousands) where the game would freeze at the start of a battle.
- Fixed a bug where the average enemy level was not being calculated correctly when the number of enemies exceeded the maximum spawn limit.
- Fixed a bug where the system could not correctly select the nearest warehouse when storing items.
- Fixed a bug where the "Cancel Battle Point" button was functioning the same as the "Return to Barracks" button.
- Fixed a bug where the labor animation for Working Zundamon was not being displayed during work.
- Corrected the description of the Tamon Yagura (Multi-gate Tower), which incorrectly stated that it could only hold 8 soldiers.
Changed files in this update