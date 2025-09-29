 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20173034 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

【Bug Fixes】

  • Fixed a bug in Trial 4 where the level-up button for production facilities could still be pressed after loading, even when the building had already reached the maximum level of 15.
  • Fixed a rare issue (with a probability of about 1 in tens of thousands) where the game would freeze at the start of a battle.
  • Fixed a bug where the average enemy level was not being calculated correctly when the number of enemies exceeded the maximum spawn limit.
  • Fixed a bug where the system could not correctly select the nearest warehouse when storing items.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Cancel Battle Point" button was functioning the same as the "Return to Barracks" button.
  • Fixed a bug where the labor animation for Working Zundamon was not being displayed during work.
  • Corrected the description of the Tamon Yagura (Multi-gate Tower), which incorrectly stated that it could only hold 8 soldiers.

Changed files in this update

