This update features content version 20250929-v3 with the addition of the story of "Rangers Under the Moons". This story is an ongoing story, just like the "Moon Shade Tarot" serie. A story about a reunion awaits you.
Biggest Changes in This Update
- New puzzle series of "Rangers Under the Moons", about a reunion story, added.
- Three new story related achievements added to the game for "Rangers Under the Moons" serie.
Please note that not all levels reward achievements, but you will find them.
Enjoy the new puzzles and story!
Note: You have to wait for the cats.
