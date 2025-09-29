Hello everyone!



I just pushed an update that updates the localization/translation for all languages with an emphasis on fixing issues with the Chinese language.



It should all be a lot clearer and more understandable.

Fixed issues with some Traditional Chinese letters not appearing in the font and displaying as a “?” instead.

Overhauled the translation for the Chinese text

Fixed translation issues with other languages.

Added support for Russian glyphs to the font. (To allow some fan translations)

My Little Spider



In other news, a cute spider has made its web on your screen and catches rare bugs for you to collect.

This is a brand new game created as a collaboration with myself and Fatal Fawn Games .

There will be a heavy bundle discount for people who own My Little Life, so don't miss out!

Check it out here and add it to your wishlist!









