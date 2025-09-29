 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20172960 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:59:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated to Ver.0.6.0.

Thank you for waiting. We’ve updated to Ver.0.6.0.
This is the first major update for DRAPLINE!

  • Compendium Feature Added

    (Can be accessed during training, or from “System” → “Compendium” in the scenario select screen)

  • Added events and items to update the Woofderful Trading Company’s inventory

  • Added several random events

  • Added Small Calamitys

  • Added challenge bosses that can be fought by visiting certain places during summer camp

  • Added special game overs related to challenge bosses

  • Added several items and artifacts:

    • “Harpy Sword,” “Ice Cream,” “Splash Cactus,” “Shield of Sunrise,” “Shield of Moonlight”

  • Added many inspiration skills:

    • “Run-up,” “Boomerang Attack,” “Cell Activation,” “Wild Scratch,” “Acid Fluid,” “Crunch” “Mirage,” “Reverb,” “Instant Shield,” “Dragon Callus,” “Wind Power,” “Thunder Vortex,” “Revenge,” “Flame of Adversity,” “Thin Ice”

  • Adjusted effects and cooldowns of several skills

  • Added Steam achievements

  • Areas operable with the D-pad can now also be controlled with WASD keys

  • Increased lottery rate bonuses for ingredients and skills from affection bonuses

  • Extended the grace period before a warning event occurs when personality leans too much toward WILD

  • Increased stat gains from random events when personality leans toward WILD

  • Increased effects of some meals and meals rewarded from defeating enemies

  • Fixed a bug where skills with “~on successful evasion” effects would not function properly when an attack that hits multiple times was evaded

  • Fixed various other text and bugs

We’ve added highly requested features such as the library function, which lets you view a list of skills and items, and shop inventory updates.
On top of that, we’ve expanded gameplay with new skills and the addition of challenge bosses.

Looking ahead, we’ll continue working on adjustments for adding new difficulty levels to “DAYS OF TORNADO,” and we also plan to expand interaction elements with characters.
We look forward to your feedback!

