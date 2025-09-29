Updated to Ver.0.6.0.

Thank you for waiting. We’ve updated to Ver.0.6.0.

This is the first major update for DRAPLINE!

Compendium Feature Added (Can be accessed during training, or from “System” → “Compendium” in the scenario select screen)

Added events and items to update the Woofderful Trading Company’s inventory

Added several random events

Added Small Calamitys

Added challenge bosses that can be fought by visiting certain places during summer camp

Added special game overs related to challenge bosses

Added several items and artifacts: “Harpy Sword,” “Ice Cream,” “Splash Cactus,” “Shield of Sunrise,” “Shield of Moonlight”

Added many inspiration skills: “Run-up,” “Boomerang Attack,” “Cell Activation,” “Wild Scratch,” “Acid Fluid,” “Crunch” “Mirage,” “Reverb,” “Instant Shield,” “Dragon Callus,” “Wind Power,” “Thunder Vortex,” “Revenge,” “Flame of Adversity,” “Thin Ice”

Adjusted effects and cooldowns of several skills

Added Steam achievements

Areas operable with the D-pad can now also be controlled with WASD keys

Increased lottery rate bonuses for ingredients and skills from affection bonuses

Extended the grace period before a warning event occurs when personality leans too much toward WILD

Increased stat gains from random events when personality leans toward WILD

Increased effects of some meals and meals rewarded from defeating enemies

Fixed a bug where skills with “~on successful evasion” effects would not function properly when an attack that hits multiple times was evaded

Fixed various other text and bugs

We’ve added highly requested features such as the library function, which lets you view a list of skills and items, and shop inventory updates.

On top of that, we’ve expanded gameplay with new skills and the addition of challenge bosses.

Looking ahead, we’ll continue working on adjustments for adding new difficulty levels to “DAYS OF TORNADO,” and we also plan to expand interaction elements with characters.

We look forward to your feedback!