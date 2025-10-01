We've got a new sequence bundle for you!
Find out the goodies you can get from them and hurry to the store to try your luck!
1. Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle (Sequence Bundle)- This sequence bundle has 3 levels that include a variety of items.
- Check out the items you could get through the Voucher Bundle below!
|Sequence
|Price
|Item
|Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 1
|900 NP
| - 1 Random Uncommon/Rare Skin Voucher
- 2 Wild Cards (Uncommon)
- 5 Splash! Tokens
- XP Boost (1 Day)
|Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 2
|1,950 NP
| - 1 [Skin] Wild Card (Rare)
- 2 Wild Cards (Rare)
- 15 Splash! Tokens
- XP Boost (1 Day)
|Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 3
|3,400 NP
| - 1 [Skin] Wild Card (Epic)
- 1 Wild Card (Rare)
- 3 Random Emote Vouchers
- 3 Random Profile Vouchers
- 50 Splash! Tokens
- A-Coin Boost (1 Day)
2. Epic Skin Design Box Bundle A-Coin Sale!
We're back with an epic bundle sale!
- Contents: Epic Skin Design Box + Box Key + A-Coin Boost (12 Hours)
- Price: 10,000 A-Coin
- You can check the list of skins included in the boxes in-game.
- Limited to 1 purchase per account
3. A-Coin Discount
Purchase A-Coin at a discounted price!
5,000 A-Coin: 490 NP → 441 NP
10,000 A-Coin: 790 NP → 711 NP
*Sale Period: Weds, Oct 1st after maint. to Thurs, Oct 16th (UTC) before maint.
*You can check items included in the bundle in-game.
*You can check the item acquisition list and probability in [Item Probabilities].
*If you already own all the probability items included in the list, you will receive a duplicate of 1 of the items included.
*Bundle items may be repurposed for other uses in the future.
*Items that include boosts that are immediately applied upon purchase are non-refundable.
