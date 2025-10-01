1. Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle (Sequence Bundle)

Sequence Price Item Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 1 900 NP - 1 Random Uncommon/Rare Skin Voucher

- 2 Wild Cards (Uncommon)

- 5 Splash! Tokens

- XP Boost (1 Day) Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 2 1,950 NP - 1 [Skin] Wild Card (Rare)

- 2 Wild Cards (Rare)

- 15 Splash! Tokens

- XP Boost (1 Day) Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 3 3,400 NP - 1 [Skin] Wild Card (Epic)

- 1 Wild Card (Rare)

- 3 Random Emote Vouchers

- 3 Random Profile Vouchers

- 50 Splash! Tokens

- A-Coin Boost (1 Day)

2. Epic Skin Design Box Bundle A-Coin Sale!

3. A-Coin Discount

Hello Lumia Island survivors,We've got a new sequence bundle for you!Find out the goodies you can get from them and hurry to the store to try your luck!- This sequence bundle has 3 levels that include a variety of items.- Check out the items you could get through the Voucher Bundle below!We're back with an epic bundle sale!- Contents: Epic Skin Design Box + Box Key + A-Coin Boost (12 Hours)- Price: 10,000 A-Coin- You can check the list of skins included in the boxes in-game.- Limited to 1 purchase per accountPurchase A-Coin at a discounted price!5,000 A-Coin: 490 NP → 441 NP10,000 A-Coin: 790 NP → 711 NP*Sale Period: Weds, Oct 1st after maint. to Thurs, Oct 16th (UTC) before maint.*You can check items included in the bundle in-game.*You can check the item acquisition list and probability in [Item Probabilities].*If you already own all the probability items included in the list, you will receive a duplicate of 1 of the items included.*Bundle items may be repurposed for other uses in the future.*Items that include boosts that are immediately applied upon purchase are non-refundable.