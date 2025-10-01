 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20172763 Edited 1 October 2025 – 05:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Lumia Island survivors,

We've got a new sequence bundle for you!

Find out the goodies you can get from them and hurry to the store to try your luck!

1. Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle (Sequence Bundle)

- This sequence bundle has 3 levels that include a variety of items.
- Check out the items you could get through the Voucher Bundle below!

Sequence Price Item
Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 1 900 NP - 1 Random Uncommon/Rare Skin Voucher
- 2 Wild Cards (Uncommon)
- 5 Splash! Tokens
- XP Boost (1 Day)
Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 2 1,950 NP - 1 [Skin] Wild Card (Rare)
- 2 Wild Cards (Rare)
- 15 Splash! Tokens
- XP Boost (1 Day)
Mid-Autumn Festival Wild Cards Bundle 3 3,400 NP - 1 [Skin] Wild Card (Epic)
- 1 Wild Card (Rare)
- 3 Random Emote Vouchers
- 3 Random Profile Vouchers
- 50 Splash! Tokens
- A-Coin Boost (1 Day)


2. Epic Skin Design Box Bundle A-Coin Sale!


We're back with an epic bundle sale!

- Contents: Epic Skin Design Box + Box Key + A-Coin Boost (12 Hours)
- Price: 10,000 A-Coin
- You can check the list of skins included in the boxes in-game.
- Limited to 1 purchase per account


3. A-Coin Discount


Purchase A-Coin at a discounted price!

5,000 A-Coin: 490 NP → 441 NP
10,000 A-Coin: 790 NP → 711 NP


*Sale Period: Weds, Oct 1st after maint. to Thurs, Oct 16th (UTC) before maint.
*You can check items included in the bundle in-game.
*You can check the item acquisition list and probability in [Item Probabilities].
*If you already own all the probability items included in the list, you will receive a duplicate of 1 of the items included.
*Bundle items may be repurposed for other uses in the future.
*Items that include boosts that are immediately applied upon purchase are non-refundable.

