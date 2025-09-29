Hello Lovely Alchemists!

As I am sure you've seen in the title of this post I am very happy to announce that we have worked with a translator to create a Japanese translation for My Party Needs An Alchemist that you can enjoy right now.

You may even be reading this very post in Japanese!

This is our first time localising a game of this scale so if you spot any issues with the translation do let us know either via the steam discussion board or preferably via our discord.

We are currently working on our upcoming project Dupery, but we will keep checking in and occasionally improving My Party Needs An Alchemist, especially if bugs are reported.

Thank you so much for playing.

Gilded Rune Games