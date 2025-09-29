 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20172696 Edited 29 September 2025 – 13:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Lovely Alchemists!

As I am sure you've seen in the title of this post I am very happy to announce that we have worked with a translator to create a Japanese translation for My Party Needs An Alchemist that you can enjoy right now.

You may even be reading this very post in Japanese!

This is our first time localising a game of this scale so if you spot any issues with the translation do let us know either via the steam discussion board or preferably via our discord.

We are currently working on our upcoming project Dupery, but we will keep checking in and occasionally improving My Party Needs An Alchemist, especially if bugs are reported.

Thank you so much for playing.

Gilded Rune Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041201
macOS Depot 3041202
