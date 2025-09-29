Attention, shoppers! We're happy to release our first free content update for Discounty!

'Deep Pockets' Update Features:

Dig a Basement: Out of room, but can't expand? Try digging straight down! New expandable basement can be unlocked for additional storage space.

New Quests: Digging a basement is not a simple affair…you might also dig up some long-buried town secrets.

Paint Your Store: Solruna thinks your shop could use a new coat of paint. Learn the art of alchemy to transmute your shop items into different paint colors for your shop exterior.

Shop Upgrades: Unlock new items in the Discounty Reward Shop to boost your profits even more!

Quality of Life: Swap between the cash register and scanner, enjoy improved performance, better employee behavior, and more!

Other Fixes: Fixed outstanding bugs and clarified some quest objectives.

Download the latest update to try it now! Most of the new content is available in Chapter 2 or later, so you can jump in with an existing save, or start again from scratch. Click here for the complete changelog:

'Deep Pockets' Update Overview

Some people in Blomkest have deep pockets...and others deep secrets. Discover new ways to spend your hard-earned shills once the main story is finished, embark on new quests, and uncover who's been pulling threads behind the scenes...



This update will give you some new things to do after you've reached the ending, so read on to learn what's in store (no pun intended).

Dig a Basement

You need more space and can't expand outward...so what about straight down? This update adds a new questline that sees you expanding Discounty once again. But as you've no doubt learned, nothing in Blomkest comes easy...and there might be some other people in town who take an unexpected interest in your new basement project. This questline can be started as early as Chapter 2, or later in existing saves, after finishing "The Old Staircase" quest.

Level Up Your Shop!

Don't let your Discounty Reward Points go to waste! We're adding a few new items to the Rewards Shop, including a new post-game category with some cool new ways to boost your efficiency and profits:

Upgraded Sponge: Use your sponge 3 or even 4 times!

Discounty Bucket: Even a mop bucket can look good! With this upgrade, the bucket no longer has an appeal penalty, so you can place it in your shop without worry.

Employee Improvements: Buy new shoes and gloves for your employee to increase his speed and stocking efficiency.

Category Discounts: Sink your hard-earned Reward Points into discounts on items from Delivery Guy.

A New Coat of Paint

Solruna has been experimenting with extracting the essences of color, and believes a new coat of colored paint might be just the thing to purge the negative energies Discounty brought to town. In a new quest, you will learn how to transmute items from your store into new colors for the shop exterior. (For a price, of course.) This quest can be started after seeing Solruna's third friendship event.

Quality of Life & Bug Fixes

We're also throwing in a bunch of quality of life improvements and bug fixes! Some highlights:

Swap between the cash register and scanner.

Performance optimizations.

Improvements to your employee's behavior.

Better scanner tutorial.

Customers queue based on proximity to the register, rather than the order in which they finish their shopping lists.

Opening hours signs on shops & trade deal vendors.

Numbered character customization options.

…and many more! We hope you enjoy the update, and look forward to hearing what you think about it.

Potion Permit Steam Bundle

We're also excited to launch our new Steam bundle with Potion Permit! Run a discount supermarket AND heal the residents of Moonbury in a new bundle perfect for fans of cozy sim games:

That's it for now -- enjoy your brand-new basement!

xoxo

Crinkle Cut Games