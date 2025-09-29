🍂 Autumn Update is Here! 🍂

Greetings Coiners,

The Autumn Sale has arrived and so has a brand-new update for Coin Pusher Casino! This one’s packed with fresh levels, new features, rebalanced gameplay, and more music to keep the coin vibes flowing.

🏰 New Levels

5 new levels including Boombox Night

2 levels debuting the Air Castles Machine

🪙 Coin Selection Profiles

Introducing Coin Selection Profiles at the buy-in screen:

Save up to 4 custom profiles

Quickly swap between your favorite coin combinations

🎶 More Music

5 new songs added to the soundtrack

⚖️ Gameplay Rebalancing

Classic 32 difficulty has been fine-tuned

Arcade 1 & 2 time and bonus balances adjusted

🐞 Fixes & Improvements

Boombox 25K chips now correctly show their true value

Minor text updates and polish

We hope you enjoy the new content and improvements, happy gaming and keep pushing those coins!

Cheers,



TreeNuts Games