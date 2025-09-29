🍂 Autumn Update is Here! 🍂
Greetings Coiners,
The Autumn Sale has arrived and so has a brand-new update for Coin Pusher Casino! This one’s packed with fresh levels, new features, rebalanced gameplay, and more music to keep the coin vibes flowing.
🏰 New Levels
5 new levels including Boombox Night
2 levels debuting the Air Castles Machine
🪙 Coin Selection Profiles
Introducing Coin Selection Profiles at the buy-in screen:
Save up to 4 custom profiles
Quickly swap between your favorite coin combinations
🎶 More Music
5 new songs added to the soundtrack
⚖️ Gameplay Rebalancing
Classic 32 difficulty has been fine-tuned
Arcade 1 & 2 time and bonus balances adjusted
🐞 Fixes & Improvements
Boombox 25K chips now correctly show their true value
Minor text updates and polish
We hope you enjoy the new content and improvements, happy gaming and keep pushing those coins!
Cheers,
TreeNuts Games
