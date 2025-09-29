 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20172599 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🍂 Autumn Update is Here! 🍂

Greetings Coiners,

The Autumn Sale has arrived and so has a brand-new update for Coin Pusher Casino! This one’s packed with fresh levels, new features, rebalanced gameplay, and more music to keep the coin vibes flowing.

🏰 New Levels

  • 5 new levels including Boombox Night

  • 2 levels debuting the Air Castles Machine

🪙 Coin Selection Profiles

Introducing Coin Selection Profiles at the buy-in screen:

  • Save up to 4 custom profiles

  • Quickly swap between your favorite coin combinations

🎶 More Music

  • 5 new songs added to the soundtrack

⚖️ Gameplay Rebalancing

  • Classic 32 difficulty has been fine-tuned

  • Arcade 1 & 2 time and bonus balances adjusted

🐞 Fixes & Improvements

  • Boombox 25K chips now correctly show their true value

  • Minor text updates and polish

We hope you enjoy the new content and improvements, happy gaming and keep pushing those coins!

Cheers,


TreeNuts Games

