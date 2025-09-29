Hello beautiful souls!
A player has gracefully provided a bug report yesterday about 'Healing' casts not getting multiplied.
It turns out it was a bug related to the new 'Duel speed' option! This new version will fix this issue (1.0.00557)
Thanks so much for taking the time to report those bugs, we really aim to continue improving LHEA as much as possible and your feedback is key!
As a reminder, the help desk is here: https://soulfuelgames.freshdesk.com/support/home
Have a wonderful week and may the stars align in your favor!
Jo @ Soul Fuel Games
