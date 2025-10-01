 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20172579 Edited 2 October 2025 – 11:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.


Changelog

Interface

  • Reworked filters in the released games panel for better filtering and sorting
  • Added cost reduction information to custom platforms
  • Added tooltips to greyed-out options in the right panel

Misc

  • When a game is pulled from the market, added clear messaging explaining why it was removed

Bugfix

  • Fixed sorting by profit in the released games panel

Changed depots in unstable branch

