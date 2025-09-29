Noble Kings!

In case you missed it, last week we announced our next big content addition: the Volcano Map, a brand new infernal realm full of unique mechanics, events, bosses, and demonic bargains. If you haven’t read about it yet, we urge you to check it out here : it’s shaping up to be one hell of an update!

Work on the Volcano is still in full swing, but in the meantime we felt it was important to bring you this round of quality-of-life improvements, UI updates, and fixes, along with some fiery new spells and long-awaited Steam features. So, here is all you will find in Update 1.0.6!

Steam Features

Added Steam Rich Presence : your current King and week are now visible in the Steam Friends menu.

Also Trading Cards and Steam Items are nearly complete! Expect them within two weeks - here’s a sneak peek:

New Spells

Five new spells to expand your arsenal:

Bladecaster : Summons a stationary unit that casts a falling blade on any unit attacking it. Blade damage: 50.

TNT Barrel : Places an explosive barrel that detonates after 5 seconds for 250 damage.

Thunderstorm : Calls down lightning strikes in an area for 90 damage each over 5 seconds.

Salt in the Wounds : Enemy units in the area take 30% more damage for 7 seconds.

Bursting Bunch: Summons 3 Bursting Guys who rush enemies and explode, dealing 30 initial + 90 poison damage over time.

UI & Quality of Life

Reworked Kings’ abilities unlock flow: abilities are now usable right away during runs and no longer need to be claimed between runs.

Refreshed unit classes popups with improved visuals and readability.

Adjusted building popup layouts so they fit the screen better and don’t obstruct hovered buildings.

Re-added unit info popups for buildings housing multiple unit types.

Added pages to the barracks window, making it easier to manage highly diverse armies.

Resource gain popups no longer overlap, and now display information more clearly.

Rewards in Kingdom tabs are now marked with a more pronounced effect when available.

Druids’ transformations now feature new animations.

Fixes

Fixed bosses being able to spawn minions inside castle walls.

Fixed Sleeping and Stunned units being woken up improperly via state manipulation.

Fixed a rare save/load case where Steam Deck could start the game in an unplayable windowed resolution.

Fixed “Deforestation” spell highlight which was misleading about which trees would be chopped near one edge.

We hope this update is gonna make your kingdom and gazing smoother, fiercer, and more fun while we continue forging the Volcano realm.

That’s all for today: keep your gaze sharp and your castle walls sturdy! HUZZAH!

~ The Hypnohead Team