Bugfixes

- fixed several shadow errors.

- fixed a bug where the 2nd part of the last dungeon could not be loaded.

- fixed a bug where animations could not be loaded if playing on fast mode.

- fixed a bug where boulders could be pushed out of puzzle areas.



Gameplay

- Improved the visuals of all maps.

- Improved lighting on all maps.

- Improved some enemy sprites.

- Added new emotion icons.

