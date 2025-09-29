 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20172438 Edited 29 September 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
- fixed several shadow errors.
- fixed a bug where the 2nd part of the last dungeon could not be loaded.
- fixed a bug where animations could not be loaded if playing on fast mode.
- fixed a bug where boulders could be pushed out of puzzle areas.

Gameplay
- Improved the visuals of all maps.
- Improved lighting on all maps.
- Improved some enemy sprites.
- Added new emotion icons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3147141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link