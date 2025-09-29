Bugfixes
- fixed several shadow errors.
- fixed a bug where the 2nd part of the last dungeon could not be loaded.
- fixed a bug where animations could not be loaded if playing on fast mode.
- fixed a bug where boulders could be pushed out of puzzle areas.
Gameplay
- Improved the visuals of all maps.
- Improved lighting on all maps.
- Improved some enemy sprites.
- Added new emotion icons.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update