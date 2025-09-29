 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20172418 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:09:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor update to fix a couple of problems:

  • Master Volume slider didn't effectively change the volume
  • Manual reload on Snipers and Shotguns didn't work

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2726132
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2726135
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link