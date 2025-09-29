- Master Volume slider didn't effectively change the volume
- Manual reload on Snipers and Shotguns didn't work
Tribes v0.9.0.1 - Minor fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor update to fix a couple of problems:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2726132
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2726135
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update