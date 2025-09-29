We are so back!

Hello, friends!

It has certainly been awhile. We apologize for the long bouts of radio silence. I won't make excuses - we definitely could have been a lot more forthcoming with information about the state of the game and our (albeit severely delayed) plans to support it.

I won't go into too many details here, but we recently regained the ability to update Recursion Deluxe on Steam and are happy to announce that we were finally able to patch a number of the pain points you, the players, have brought to our attention over the months and years.

Patch Notes

Updated Unity Game Engine to the latest version This broke the post processing filters, but we'll fix them soon!

Fixed crashes due to a memory leak issue with the particle system We ran a test that spawned particles non-stop for an hour and the memory consumption stayed very low (please let us know if you have contradictory results!)

Improved various things about the volume system Changed volume increments to 5 instead of 10 for finer control over the volume Changed volume ramp from linear to exponential so the low values are much quieter Reduced overall volume levels (it was very loud - sorry!)

Improved character control and added platformer quality of life features Coyote Time - you are still able to jump for a few frames after walking off a ledge Jump Buffering - if you press jump but are still a few frames from hitting the ground, your jump will still register when you land More Friction - your character will now come to a stop much faster, giving you more precision on jumps and in tight spaces

Improved visibility of spikes by giving them a whole new sprite with better contrast

Replaced "More Levels" screen with a notice about the level editor (more information below)

If you find any issues in this update, do not hesitate to reach out and let us know. We'll try to get it fixed as soon as possible!

Level Editor

One big thorn in our side has been the level editor (or lack thereof). We originally built all the levels using Ogmo Editor, which we included in the game files so you could make your own levels. The particular version of Ogmo that we used was based on Adobe AIR, which was part of the Flash ecosystem.

Since then, Adobe announced that it was ending support for Flash and AIR, so we started building our own web-based editor and linked to it from within the game. This was a very basic editor, however, and didn't support a lot of the features that we ourselves were using in the level creation process.

Rest assured we will be putting together a proper level editor to ship with the game, and if possible, enabling sharing levels via Steam Workshop.

Future Plans

Recursion Deluxe is fast approaching its 10 Year Anniversary on Steam. As such, we decided to start piecing together a rather large content update to celebrate.

We have a lot of really cool plans. Here's a little taste:

New level select overworld with branching paths and secrets

New level editor workflow with level sharing

New world type with its own unique music theme

More maps across all levels of difficulty

More juice, effects, and polish

More achievements and unlockables

Minigames and events

Maybe even getting Steamdeck Verified?

Thank You!

Thank you all for the continued support. Expect a lot more information to come soon! Meanwhile, feel free to join the discussion on X or Bluesky. We're always happy to chat!