[Changed]
Increased Workshop product name character limit
[Fixed]
If customers bring modded products for trade, they will appear missing
After the first day, customers stop coming to the store
Special editions of second-hand CDs are not available in trade
Modded CDs can be brought in for trade before the release date
Night is too dark
Light flickering issues
Some mods cannot be used
Employees take the product from the table while we are in trade
If modded products are requested at trade, the button does not turn green
*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.
Changed files in this update