POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
29 September 2025 Build 20172357 Edited 29 September 2025 – 12:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Changed]

  • Increased Workshop product name character limit

[Fixed]

  • If customers bring modded products for trade, they will appear missing

  • After the first day, customers stop coming to the store

  • Special editions of second-hand CDs are not available in trade

  • Modded CDs can be brought in for trade before the release date

  • Night is too dark

  • Light flickering issues

  • Some mods cannot be used

  • Employees take the product from the table while we are in trade

  • If modded products are requested at trade, the button does not turn green

*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.

Changed files in this update

