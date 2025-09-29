Hey Everyone!

Step into The Bridge and experience a puzzle adventure like no other today. The team are beyond excited for you to finally get your hands on it!



Vextorial has been years in the making. From the very first prototypes to showcases, awards, and the amazing feedback from all of you, this journey has been one full of perspective shifts (literally and figuratively). We’ve poured everything into making this world special, and now it’s your turn to explore The Bridge.



The game releases today, 29th September at 4pm BST

Here’s what’s waiting for you:

🔹 Shift seamlessly between 2D and 3D perspectives

🔹 Bend gravity to create impossible paths and solve puzzles

🔹 Experience meta-puzzles that reshape the hub world itself

🔹 Unearth the mystery of Pilo and the brother he never had

We’re so proud of how far this project has come, and we couldn’t have done it without your support, wishlists, demo feedback, and encouragement along the way. 💜

👉 Play Vextorial today on Steam and let us know how your journey unfolds.

👉 If you enjoy your time in The Bridge, leaving a review helps us reach more explorers.



Thank you for believing in our game and for joining us on this adventure. Now… it’s time to flip perspectives and uncover the truth.



We hope you enjoy!



-Dink