Patch 1.2.6 – New Standalone/Leaderboard mode and much more!

Jump into random missions outside the main story loop and push your skills to the limit. Your times in this mode will upload to the global Steam leaderboards, where you can battle for the top spot against players all over the world. Think you’ve got what it takes to claim #1 on each different missions’ type? 🏆

(more info on this at the bottom)

On another note, if you haven’t left a review yet, we’d really appreciate it. Right now, our rating is “Mixed" and every positive review makes a huge difference.

Once again. we’re grateful for your continued support of the project!

Here’s the full list of changes:

· New Standalone mode

· Wall-hugging button has not been detached from Sprint and assigned to the Sneak Button (R1/R/RB/Ctrl by default) – You can also hold the Sneak button while walking to make sure you walk below the sound detection speed.

· Wall-hugging response time after getting back to the wall is faster (provided you are not between 2 walls)

· Detached some actions so the can be remapped to other buttons:

-“Strafe Left” and “Strafe Right”: For strafing, by default the Triggers

-“Drone Fwd” and “Drone Back”: For operating the drone, by default the Triggers

-“Detonate”: To detonate explosives, by default “L1, L, LB, Shift”

(if you feel like more should be detached, please let me know)

· Minimap now renders different as to avoid missing certain thin walls on some positions

· CCTV cameras are now activated/deactivated on toggle (instead of holding)

· Soldiers now will raise the alarm when shot by the CCTV

· Bots now raise the warning alarm if they see a dead body

· Running animation has been updated

· Fixed: Cameras and turrets markers were not rotating according to their view

· Fixed: Sneak Walk animation won’t loop correctly

· Fixed: “not possible to hide” message stays on screen

· Fixed: bots would not wake up stunt soldiers

· Fixed: if you get more than 60 intel points, the game should clamp it to avoid jumping two scripted missions

· Fixed: if a soldier was a target of a snapshot mission, could have its AI behavior disabled

· Fixed: soldiers might enter a short walking patrol loop

· Fixed: button description on the VS mode was displaying tags

· Fixed: while some items are equipped you are not able to strafe

· Fixed: Leaning while using the right stick to move the overhead camera/map makes the camera freak out and aim at a random direction.

· Fixed: On game over screen, D-PAD doesn't work.

· Fixed: some elements like Hangar Doors or certain columns were missing the pierce shader

· Fixed: mine in pROOM_B02_exit_01 too high to dismantle

· Fixed: Shooting a CCTV camera from another can cause a soft lock.

· Fixed: if another camera is around while you are currently hacking a CCTV, if that camera gets destroyed and you try to connect to it while still hacking the original it might create a soft lock (similar issue could happen when shooting bots)

· Fixed: in vs mode the pierce shader nor the minimap would render properly

· Fixed: the sound when buying items has been lowered

· Fixed: multiple buying sounds would play at the beginning of the level if you carry many items

· Fixed: modify the drop uniform hint to mention the requirement to be dead

==============================================================

STANDALONE MODE / LEADERBOARDS

==============================================================

When you open the menu, you’ll see this screen:



This is the leaderboard, showing the fastest times across all biomes, mission types, and difficulties.

On the left, you’ll find filters to narrow down the results. You can also switch between the global rankings and your own local times using the RT button.

If you want to challenge one of the listed times, highlight it and press A:

You’ll be transported to the exact map where that time was set.

Alternatively, you can choose Play Random and load a different mission that fits your preferences:

Or, select Enter Seed Manually to share seeds with a friend and compete to see who can finish faster.

Finally, once you complete a mission in this mode, you’ll see this results screen instead: