Enable HDR rendering. This doesn't enable HDR output but does improve various visual effects for e.g. lava, Trappist-1 and various buildings.



Fix the consumption rate for Wheat in various tooltips.



Improve camera movement and zoom controls when the game runs at high fps (> 120 fps).



Prevent camera zoom going out of control when entering the main menu while zooming in or out.



Don't unintentionally zoom the camera when starting to track a cargo ship or opening the construction menu on the Ark.



Don't store the active camera rotation speed in save games.



Allow keybinding for "continue placing building" (hold shift) to be modified.



Allow keybinding to temporarily toggle the grid while placing buildings (hold ctrl) to be modified.



Change default keybinding to smoothly rotate buildings to "x" and "shift+x".



Fix border around the keybinding screen.



Rename the "Software cursor scale" setting to "Gamepad cursor scale" and set a default value based on the display scale (Windows only).



Reapply player configured graphics settings (vsync, anti-aliasing, etc.) after switching quality level.



Fix the Cargo Ship launch animation for the Shipyard.



Fix the text balloon size after loading a save game with an open dialog.



Fix potential issues with string comparisons depending on system language.



Tweak color adjustment as temperature on Zima increases.



Minor graphical adjustments to various underwater buildings.



Reset ocean waves after loading a save game and when switching between colonies.



More stable positioning of the tooltip when near the right screen edge.



The cheat code to add resources (F2) now only adds unlocked resources.



This update has some smaller fixes, but some of these might be very noticeable.First is that HDR rendering is now enabled in Unity's URP rendering pipeline. This doesn't enable HDR output, but it does result in better VFX, including for emissive materials used on some buildings, lava and the Trappist-1 star.Overall the camera controls should feel less janky. Some tweaks will be most noticeable for those playing at 120 fps or more.The keybindings to continue building (hold shift) and to toggle the grid (hold ctrl) can now be modified. If the defaults don't apply automatically you can use "Options menu -> Keybindings -> Restore Defaults" to reset all keybindings to the new defaults.I've changed the "rotate" keybinding to "x" and "shift+x" to better match "rotate in steps" ("r" and "shift+r"). This is less awkward than the original "ctrl+shift+r". But on writing this changelog, I realize it would have been better to change it to "z" and "x" instead. I'll change that in the next update, and you can modify that yourself in the Options menu. Do you prefer building on a grid or in free mode with free rotation?And thank you all for your feedback, bug reports and reviews. It's great to hear from anyone playing Trappist!The changelog for