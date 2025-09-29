 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20172084 Edited 29 September 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance

  • Updated hazard spawn chances per phase


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed unit selection getting stuck when previous unit is still finishing up their action


Visual Clarity

  • Updated Snare Trap placement animation
  • Updated active snare trap visual on the tile

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
  • Loading history…
