29 September 2025 Build 20171960 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for your continued support of “Momoka wo Wasshoi”.
We have implemented an update to improve gameplay.

Update Details
・Minor bug fixes

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by consecutive updates on the same day.
We appreciate your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3642371
  • Loading history…
