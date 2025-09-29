 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171938 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update introduces exciting new features and important fixes:

Lottery Tickets

Lottery tickets now drop when you serve VIP customers. Play them in-game to win valuable rewards — and among them, you’ll definitely find new companions!

Companions

Traveling is now more fun than ever! Alongside your friends, you can explore the world with your new companions — the lovely sheep Dolly and the strong guy named Bony.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Owl’s inventory title displayed the name of the last opened chest.

  • Fixed a bug, when a client couldn't open a helper's inventory.

  • Fixed a bug, when a helper's inventory title shows the name of the last open chest.

