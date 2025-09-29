This update introduces exciting new features and important fixes:
Lottery Tickets
Lottery tickets now drop when you serve VIP customers. Play them in-game to win valuable rewards — and among them, you’ll definitely find new companions!
Companions
Traveling is now more fun than ever! Alongside your friends, you can explore the world with your new companions — the lovely sheep Dolly and the strong guy named Bony.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Owl’s inventory title displayed the name of the last opened chest.
Fixed a bug, when a client couldn't open a helper's inventory.
Fixed a bug, when a helper's inventory title shows the name of the last open chest.
Changed files in this update