newly added:

·A green portal has appeared in the right cave



·Refactored the flight logic of arrows, now flying in a parabolic trajectory, and archers will shoot according to different situations



·The resources near monster spawnstones now cannot be collected



·Villagers now provide 2 tax coins income per day



·Farmers now provide one tax coin income per day, and they no longer consume food, and greatly reducing the probability of farmers producing coins through farming (because the expected daily gold coin output was originally one gold coin, but now it has been balanced through taxation)



·After being defeated, the unit will transform into a homeless beggar instead of disappearing directly. This greatly improves players' fault tolerance, no longer losing everything due to a single failed attack



·A tavern building has been added, but its specific functions have not been implemented yet. I plan to make it a buff building, where players can buy beer at the tavern to boost units morale



·Replaced the application icon, no longer the default icon of the Godot engine



Change:

·During the castle phase, two villagers are given daily (previously one)



·Villagers will always runmove while outside fief (originally is walking during the day and running at night)



·Adjusted the wandering range of villagers so that they no longer wander outside your fief



·Reduced the food consumption of the mounted knights, now is 5 point per day



·Adjusted the counterattack strength of the monster spawnstone to increase its strength more smoothly







This update did not add the originally planned boss battle content. Although I have completed the version, I am not satisfied with the design. After some hesitation, I decided to continue improving it,

That's why this update came out so late.