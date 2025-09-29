 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171912 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Aircraft

  • A bug that caused an incorrect mass calculation for aircraft that had internal machine guns and cannons, leading to an incorrect increase in mass and worse maneuverability on some aircraft (including the Ariete, Do 335 B-2, A-10) has been fixed. (Report, Report).

  • Spitfire Mk.IX, IXc — the thrust in maximum continuous power (100%) of the Merlin 61 engine has been increased. (Report).

 

Ground Vehicles

  • For vehicles with blowout panels, a bug that still sometimes caused some crew members to not get knocked out by an ammunition fire with a breached bulkhead has been fixed.

  • M901 — a bug that made it impossible to select the anti-aircraft machine gun has been fixed.

  • Tiger II (10.5 cm Kw.K) — the mass of the APHE shell has been increased from 15.9 kg to 16.9 kg. (Report).

 

Locations and Missions

  • [Assault. Air Arcade] Sinai — part of the rocks in the mission have been removed.

 

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.

