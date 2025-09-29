FBC: Firebreak Major Update Breakpoint is out now on all platforms for free!

This update reshapes Firebreak with systemic overhauls, new content, and quality-of-life improvements, all aimed at making the game more fun, varied, and rewarding to play.

To celebrate, FBC: Firebreak is 40% off on Steam for a limited time.

What’s New in Breakpoint

Crisis Board – replaces the Job Board with curated, dynamic missions

New Crisis: Outbreak – face the Mold threat in the Research Sector with new enemies and objectives

Gun Mods – 27 weapon modifiers that change how you fight

Expanded Arsenal – 3 new heavy weapons & 3 new grenades

New Enemies – 5 fresh threats, including Mold Walkers & Corrupted Rangers

Economy & Progression Overhaul – streamlined currencies, gear always at full power

Improved Onboarding – new tutorial level, orientation videos, and smoother early-game flow

Gameplay & QoL – clearer Harmful Condition effects, full Crisis Kit access from the start, improved devices and augments

And much more. Read the full patch notes here, or check our detailed blog post here for a full breakdown.

See the Update in Action

Watch the Breakpoint Update trailer below:

Watch us go through what you can expect from this update in our latest Community First Look video:

Looking Ahead

Breakpoint is just the beginning. Our next Major Update, “Rogue Protocol”, is planned for late November and will bring a brand-new game mode and cross-platform voice chat.

We’re excited to see how all this lands and are looking forward to hearing your feedback on this Major Update so please check it out and let us know what you think!

The FBC: Firebreak Team