A new but small update (v0.5.092) is out which includes some smaller features like a light peaceful mode, 2 melee attack modes, defining your colonists rotation and some smaller fixes.
In addition, AColony joins the Steam Autumn sale with a discount of -40%.
I have to say, I've also started with the implementation of some other functionalities, but for this update I only have these smaller ones which are ready. (The autumn sale got me here a bit, because last year it was in end of november, when I remember right)
Peaceful Mode (Light Version)
Based on player feedback, I have extended the functionality of the "no enemy attack" mode at the start of a new game. So it is now possible to also select a forever mode. In addition, this mode can also be changed at any time in any game you load under the ingame settings menu (found by clicking the gear icon on the upper right screen corner under general tab).
But there can be still some hostile or unpeaceful events which can be triggered by the player, like revenge attacks from wanderers or traders when you attack their groups.
Note:
A more detailed menu to customize the events, attacks and difficulty of the game is also on my todo list, but that requires a few more events types for the final design.
New Attack Modes
In the past, your melee fighters had only the option that they attack an enemy when you gave them a direct command. That is mainly designed, so that your colonists are not running out of your defence to attack someone.
But I have extended the functionality of the colonist menu now, so that it supports 2 different melee combat modes:
The default mode which was already implemented (with the addition of attacking when directly block by block).
And the on sight mode, which forces your colonists to attack enemies at the moment they see them.
I have also added a new button to define different modes for ranged combat, but after some testing around I have decided to disable a second mode for this update, because a follow and hunt mode often forces your colonists to leave their positions when they are on roofs or behind battlements. (and that is actually only annoying, so I need here a better solution)
And here I have a question for you:
Which additional modes for melee and ranged combat you would like to see in the game?
The buttons are built to support a switch between any number of modes (and not only a toggle on / off) :)
Rotate Colonists before selecting Job
What was also since a while asked for, was a function to define the end rotation of your colonists when you command them to a certain position.
That was a little bit tricky to implement, because the normal command selection menu had / has no support for defining the rotation directly. After thinking a bit, I have decided to add a new functionality, which allows you to hold the E key when the selection menu is open and so to define the end rotation with your cursor. This works only for the keep watch and go to job. So when you hold E, all other command options get invisible.
Patch Notes:Last but not least, here are a few patch notes of the new update:
- added light peaceful mode (no enemy attacks - can now be enabled forever at any time)
- added 2 melee combat modes (stand & attack on sight)
- added 1 ranged attack mode (second one is in development)
- colonist & pets can be rotated before job selection now (hold key: E)
- fixed that lighting strike probabilities for colonist and animals
- decreased probability for double lighting strike (on same colonist)
- fixed very rare error on lighting strike calculation
- fixed some missing hotkey infos
- fixed some smaller things
I hope you all have an awesome day guys,
Cheers!
Changed files in this update