Peaceful Mode (Light Version)

New Attack Modes

Rotate Colonists before selecting Job

Patch Notes:

added light peaceful mode (no enemy attacks - can now be enabled forever at any time)



added 2 melee combat modes (stand & attack on sight)



added 1 ranged attack mode (second one is in development)



colonist & pets can be rotated before job selection now (hold key: E)



fixed that lighting strike probabilities for colonist and animals



decreased probability for double lighting strike (on same colonist)



fixed very rare error on lighting strike calculation



fixed some missing hotkey infos



fixed some smaller things



Hi everyone,A new but small updateis out which includes some smaller features like a light peaceful mode, 2 melee attack modes, defining your colonists rotation and some smaller fixes.In addition, AColony joins thesale with a discount ofI have to say, I've also started with the implementation of some other functionalities, but for this update I only have these smaller ones which are ready. (The autumn sale got me here a bit, because last year it was in end of november, when I remember right)Based on player feedback, I have extended the functionality of the "no enemy attack" mode at the start of a new game. So it is now possible to also select amode. In addition, this mode can also be changed at any time in any game you load under the(found by clicking the gear icon on the upper right screen corner undertab).But there can be still some hostile or unpeaceful events which can be triggered by the player, like revenge attacks from wanderers or traders when you attack their groups.In the past, your melee fighters had only the option that they attack an enemy when you gave them a direct command. That is mainly designed, so that your colonists are not running out of your defence to attack someone.But I have extended the functionality of the colonist menu now, so that it supports 2 different melee combat modes:Thewhich was already implemented (with the addition of attacking when directly block by block).And the, which forces your colonists to attack enemies at the moment they see them.I have also added a new button to define different modes for ranged combat, but after some testing around I have decided to disable a second mode for this update, because a follow and hunt mode often forces your colonists to leave their positions when they are on roofs or behind battlements. (and that is actually only annoying, so I need here a better solution)Which additional modes for melee and ranged combat you would like to see in the game?The buttons are built to support a switch between any number of modes (and not only a toggle on / off) :)What was also since a while asked for, was a function to define the end rotation of your colonists when you command them to a certain position.That was a little bit tricky to implement, because the normal command selection menu had / has no support for defining the rotation directly. After thinking a bit, I have decided to add a new functionality, which allows you to hold the E key when the selection menu is open and so to define the end rotation with your cursor. This works only for theandjob. So when you hold E, all other command options get invisible.Last but not least, here are a few patch notes of the new update: