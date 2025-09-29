This update contains many improvements and optimizations to the game in preparation for DLC2, coming this winter!

★ Frame Rate Boost ★

Some players have expressed how the game still doesn’t feel smooth even with the refresh rate bumped up to 100 and above. Therefore, we’ve decided to increase the physics tick rate! Now you can enjoy even smoother battles!

★ Improved Animations ★

Cirno, our hero, now uses the latest Spine2D technology, adding physics to her hair, scarf, ribbon, etc. This means that Cirno’s animations should now be smoother than before!

★ Switch Version ★

Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy will officially make its way onto the Nintendo Switch in 2026!



Currently, we have the game working on the Switch, albeit the frame rate is to be desired, but we have more than enough time to optimize and polish the game, and we’ll have the entire game ready as soon as we can!

★ Other Improvements ★

The UI now plays an animation as feedback for obtaining HP shards or courage levels.



Taking damage now gives stronger feedback the more damage you take at once.



Clearing a phase of a boss now shakes the screen and the controller for more impactful battles.



Improved the shooting of the Gohei item, allowing for more build options.



Improved the description of the auto-aim function under Settings/Other Settings for more clarity.



Improved the logic of failed spell cards. Now, when spell cards that cost zero levels fail, it will no longer cost you any levels.



Improved the dragging logic of some interfaces in Hero Mode.



Improved the entire game's framework in preparation for the second and third DLC.



★ Bug Fixes ★

Fixed a bug where pressing Tab, Esc or the interact key at the same time would throw certain game logic out of order.



Fixed a bug where clicking a button and pressing spacebar at the same time would cause the same function to happen twice.



Fixed a bug where data between multiple save files would be swapped.



(Only available through [i]Ultra[i] and [i]High[i] graphics settings.)(The same technology was used for Koishi’s animations in DLC1.)(Optimizations applied to the Switch version can retroactively apply to the PC version too, making both versions more stable in the long run.)