For this update I wanted to make the classes feel more distinct while also expanding the game’s meta progression. To do that, I’ve added a set of skill-based unlockable objectives that challenge you to play in specific ways. These objectives reward you with unique class skins, giving both a new visual identity and another layer of long-term goals to chase.

New Content

Added unique class skins with 3 variants per character (48 total). Skins are unlocked by completing special objectives such as defeating multiple enemies in a single attack, finishing areas under time limits, or acquiring specific skills and items. Every class still has its classic default skin available.

Unique arms and legs are now visible in first-person, and you can preview the full model in the skin selector UI. The skin selector is available for both new games and saved sessions.

Added damage and death sounds for female skin variants.

Gameplay Changes

Removed the cooldown reset from Hoarder’s Liquidate combo (basic whirlwind attack).

Reduced the hitflash intensity on Wall Hand and Wall Face enemies.

Starting weapons for each class now display a tooltip on the class select screen.

Quality of Life

On first boot, players now see the character selection screen instead of being dropped straight into gameplay. While only the Berserker is available at the start, this gives players a clear preview of class progression.

Helena’s “Breaking the Cycle” dialogue is now color-coded to stand out more clearly. She does in fact explain how to reach Enimatik there.

UI Improvements and Fixes

Fixed tooltips that remained on screen after deselection. They now disappear correctly.

Fixed the Enimatik clear badge being visible off-screen while scrolling.

Fixed a bug where forest rooms with Fractured Oath lost door collision when entering Vessel.

Achievements and Progression

Path of Torment now also rewards achievements from lower difficulties. Note: This is not retroactive.



Boss and Encounter Adjustments

Enimatik fight improvements : Falling off grants 1 second of invincibility to prevent unfair follow-up hits and saw blade damage. Enimatik’s hands no longer push the player during movement animations. Outer platforms are now static for easier positioning. Middle platforms reduced in size to prevent clipping through the edges of outer platforms.



This update is about giving every class more personality and rewarding players who push their skills in new ways. The new skins are both a visual prize and a symbol of achievement, while the balance and quality-of-life changes should make the overall experience smoother and more satisfying.

If you’ve been enjoying Mortal Sin, I would be incredibly grateful if you left a review on Steam. The game is on a razor’s edge of keeping its overwhelmingly positive rating, and every supportive review makes a real difference. Some players come in with mismatched expectations and leave quick negative reviews without giving the game a fair chance. What truly helps the game thrive is the support of those who see what it’s aiming for and appreciate it for what it is.

Your encouragement and feedback are what keep me motivated to keep building, fixing, and expanding. Thank you for being part of this journey with me.

By the way, Mortal Sin is currently 20% off for the Steam Autumn Sale, so if you have been on the fence, now is a great time to jump in and experience the new content, or even gift it to a friend.