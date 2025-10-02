Hi everyone!



A new patch for Beyond Sunset is here, addressing, among other things, overly loud sounds and inaccessible secrets. Check the changelog below for details, and enjoy your tour de Sunset City!



Patch Notes:

Improved sound mixing and weapon sounds - includes toning down voices of dying enemies and deflection sounds, as well as making weapons sound more powerful

Removed News and Updates section

Rebuilt nodes on most maps to fix holes

Reworked S1M1 rooftop fight to make it more fun

Added credits for zlimbratski

Changed the economy to make upgrades cheaper

Fixed crash in S2M3

Fixed S1M1 teahouse blocker

Fixed S1M7 sequence break

Fixed S1M3 secret to make it accessible

Fixed one E2 secret to make it accessible

Fixed S3M4 blocker, no longer possible to get out of bounds

Fixed riot cops missing brightness maps

Fixed admins to make them so they can't be affected by dash

Fixed placeholder character dialogue line when talking to Balthazar

Fixed missing texture in the Antimatter Department

Fixed the possibility of jumping to a high level in the network sequence in E1, that allowed to skip a part of the level

Fixed dialogue closure after being hit while talking to the sad robot in E0

The rail gun can now be selected even with the power bar not fully charged