 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20171822 Edited 2 October 2025 – 13:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

A new patch for Beyond Sunset is here, addressing, among other things, overly loud sounds and inaccessible secrets. Check the changelog below for details, and enjoy your tour de Sunset City!

Patch Notes:

  • Improved sound mixing and weapon sounds - includes toning down voices of dying enemies and deflection sounds, as well as making weapons sound more powerful

  • Removed News and Updates section

  • Rebuilt nodes on most maps to fix holes

  • Reworked S1M1 rooftop fight to make it more fun

  • Added credits for zlimbratski

  • Changed the economy to make upgrades cheaper

  • Fixed crash in S2M3

  • Fixed S1M1 teahouse blocker

  • Fixed S1M7 sequence break

  • Fixed S1M3 secret to make it accessible

  • Fixed one E2 secret to make it accessible

  • Fixed S3M4 blocker, no longer possible to get out of bounds

  • Fixed riot cops missing brightness maps

  • Fixed admins to make them so they can't be affected by dash

  • Fixed placeholder character dialogue line when talking to Balthazar

  • Fixed missing texture in the Antimatter Department

  • Fixed the possibility of jumping to a high level in the network sequence in E1, that allowed to skip a part of the level

  • Fixed dialogue closure after being hit while talking to the sad robot in E0

  • The rail gun can now be selected even with the power bar not fully charged

  • Fixed overall spelling and grammar

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1665261
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1665262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link