Hi everyone!
A new patch for Beyond Sunset is here, addressing, among other things, overly loud sounds and inaccessible secrets. Check the changelog below for details, and enjoy your tour de Sunset City!
Patch Notes:
Improved sound mixing and weapon sounds - includes toning down voices of dying enemies and deflection sounds, as well as making weapons sound more powerful
Removed News and Updates section
Rebuilt nodes on most maps to fix holes
Reworked S1M1 rooftop fight to make it more fun
Added credits for zlimbratski
Changed the economy to make upgrades cheaper
Fixed crash in S2M3
Fixed S1M1 teahouse blocker
Fixed S1M7 sequence break
Fixed S1M3 secret to make it accessible
Fixed one E2 secret to make it accessible
Fixed S3M4 blocker, no longer possible to get out of bounds
Fixed riot cops missing brightness maps
Fixed admins to make them so they can't be affected by dash
Fixed placeholder character dialogue line when talking to Balthazar
Fixed missing texture in the Antimatter Department
Fixed the possibility of jumping to a high level in the network sequence in E1, that allowed to skip a part of the level
Fixed dialogue closure after being hit while talking to the sad robot in E0
The rail gun can now be selected even with the power bar not fully charged
Fixed overall spelling and grammar
Changed files in this update