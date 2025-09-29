 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171732
Update notes via Steam Community

List of fixed bugs:

  • Improved box of products' texture

  • Optimized product price tag

  • Fixed an issue with saving the game

  • Fixed an issue with products on checkout counter disappearing

Build 0.87.3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3589511
