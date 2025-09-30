We’ve received an increased number of comments about Ranked Matchmaking, which helped us identify some problems affecting the Ranked experience since 1.8. Today, we’ve addressed two related issues that were impacting matchmaking:

First, the team distribution system for lower-ranked players, which is designed to ensure an even spread of less-skilled players across both teams, was broken after Update 1.8. This has now been fixed and should be working as intended, leading to more balanced teams.

Second, a bug during the Update 1.8 Ranked reset caused a misalignment between some players' visible Rank and their internal MMR. This has resulted in players of widely different Ranks being matched together in the same games. We've now adjusted affected accounts so that all MMR values accurately reflect the correct range for each Rank; This fix only reduced the MMR for the accounts that were misaligned high; no player's MMR was increased, and there were no changes to anyone's current Rank or VP.

Thank you for all the feedback you shared - your feedback helps us improve greatly. We’ll continue monitoring Ranked closely and make further changes as needed. We’re also exploring larger changes to the internal system, as some of the feedback we’ve received since Ranked launched can’t be fully addressed within the current framework. While we don’t have a release date to share yet, please know that we’re committed to making improvements.

Our goal is to ensure Ranked feels fair, rewarding, and enjoyable, and these improvements are only a start in our plan to deliver better matchmaking experience - we will let you know more about what's coming as soon as possible!