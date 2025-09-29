Tutorial works again (the region will actually complete, allowing the second region to happen)

The tutorial drafting controller is a script extending the drafting controller for the main scene, and I changed one of the functions, (complete region()), that the child script changes. Specifically, to allow for a location override. I forgot to change the child script, so it was skipping that function instead of running. The location override is part of the changes from last patch that allows upgrades to spawn at better locations. Minimap options no longer reset on game load/new map. Options in general that matter for the player now initialized on load. That was an oversight.



Also, due to me forgetting, the version number of the main screen will still read "Version 1.0.6" for this update.On the to-do list is to make the cliff detector more robust, so you don't spawn on cliff-sides ever, and possibly some new content down the road.