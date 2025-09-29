 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171667 Edited 29 September 2025 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- sync with demo updates
- audio updates to autumn
- "some rules" text updates
- credit pages in history book
- small res text fixes
- camera fixes
- select board fixes
- controller sensitivity and cursor jumping fixes
- vo audio shortening
- history page re-ordering

Changed files in this update

