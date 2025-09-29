- sync with demo updates
- audio updates to autumn
- "some rules" text updates
- credit pages in history book
- small res text fixes
- camera fixes
- select board fixes
- controller sensitivity and cursor jumping fixes
- vo audio shortening
- history page re-ordering
Update Notes for v0.18.0
Changed files in this update