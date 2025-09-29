Hey everyone, our new update is ready to be played!

It’s Autumn Sale and we can proudly provide a big content update. This is an important event for us as we are hoping to reach new players. As you may have noticed, we got a lot of feedback from you and received many reviews that negatively mentioned performance and a slow entry into the game. These are issues that we really wanted to target and the changes hopefully improve your experience again.

Okay, but what’s new:

Ro.oTO can now be unlocked and played! He has a lot of new nodes and we are absolutely curious what you think about him!

One of the most wanted features was the Sandbox Mode and now the first iteration is finally included and waits for your creativity.

We also implemented some other features like different Start Codes and scalable difficulty after completing the highest security level (see full list below).

We are truly grateful for all your support and the time you spend with Net.Attack(). We always aim to deliver a better game for you and so it’s hard to see that in the past few weeks our work has often been rated “not recommended”. We believe that we can do better and invite everyone to look at the new version. It would mean the world to us, if Net.Attack() convinces you to leave a positive review on steam!

Thank you very much, we couldn’t do any of this without you!

Major Changes:

Performance Optimizations

Early progression and gameplay has been accelerated for a quicker start into the game

Ro.oTO is now playable

Sandbox Mode added

Detailed List:

General:

Different Start Codes for characters can now be unlocked

New Mines and reworked behavior

Hard.Mode() with endless difficulty stages can be unlocked

New achievements

Rerolls can be bought again

Sandbox Mode:

Can be entered via Desktop when unlocked

Nodes are usable when the according characters have been unlocked

Spawnable waves

Pre-placed enemy groups

Progression:

Metagame Balancing adjusted

DarkMarket Items have been modified

When starting a new game, desktop items are now available one after the other to avoid overwhelming new players

Bug fixes: