 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20171599 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, our new update is ready to be played!

 

It’s Autumn Sale and we can proudly provide a big content update. This is an important event for us as we are hoping to reach new players. As you may have noticed, we got a lot of feedback from you and received many reviews that negatively mentioned performance and a slow entry into the game. These are issues that we really wanted to target and the changes hopefully improve your experience again.

Okay, but what’s new:

  • Ro.oTO can now be unlocked and played! He has a lot of new nodes and we are absolutely curious what you think about him!

  • One of the most wanted features was the Sandbox Mode and now the first iteration is finally included and waits for your creativity.

  • We also implemented some other features like different Start Codes and scalable difficulty after completing the highest security level (see full list below).

We are truly grateful for all your support and the time you spend with Net.Attack(). We always aim to deliver a better game for you and so it’s hard to see that in the past few weeks our work has often been rated “not recommended”. We believe that we can do better and invite everyone to look at the new version. It would mean the world to us, if Net.Attack() convinces you to leave a positive review on steam!

 

Thank you very much, we couldn’t do any of this without you!

Major Changes:

  • Performance Optimizations

  • Early progression and gameplay has been accelerated for a quicker start into the game

  • Ro.oTO is now playable

  • Sandbox Mode added

 

Detailed List:

General:

  • Different Start Codes for characters can now be unlocked

  • New Mines and reworked behavior

  • Hard.Mode() with endless difficulty stages can be unlocked

  • New achievements

  • Rerolls can be bought again

Sandbox Mode:

  • Can be entered via Desktop when unlocked

  • Nodes are usable when the according characters have been unlocked

  • Spawnable waves

  • Pre-placed enemy groups

Progression:

  • Metagame Balancing adjusted

  • DarkMarket Items have been modified

  • When starting a new game, desktop items are now available one after the other to avoid overwhelming new players

Bug fixes:

  • Interaction between Levelup and CodingScreen no longer causes issues

  • Nodes bought from the shop no longer spawn with gigantic size

  • TracePing damage is now applied correctly

  • Metadata is now calculated correctly

  • Self-destructing enemies now properly kill themselves again

  • Opening the CodingScreen no longer resets enemies cooldown for firing projectiles

  • SelectLastExecuter now picks the correct target

  • 30-min mode now awards the correct amount of HackerRanking points

Changed files in this update

Depot 3047371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link