Thank you for waiting!
This is the largest update since release—one that transforms the gogh experience:
The Multiplayer feature has arrived 🎉🎉🎉
From today, gogh evolves into a “multiplayer online focus game”.
After two Open Beta tests, we polished the experience based on your feedback.
Huge thanks to everyone who participated in the tests. ☺️
Key Multiplayer Features
Host a multi-room
Room settings (name, description, max participants, public / unlisted, etc.)
Share public room info to social media
Join another user’s multi-room
Public multi-room list (New Rooms / rooms near your region)
Choose your avatar when joining
“What I’m working on” input inside the room
Emotes
Focus Mode (turns off emotes and join/leave notifications)
Nameplate display settings
Block feature
And for distraction-free work, there is no chat feature
We added Multiplayer items to the FAQ
Two New Room Styles
Added new room style “Japanese School Clubroom” (Creative Mode, L size)
Added “Brooklyn” in L size
Vertical Capture
Camera Mode now includes Vertical 9:16 📸
New Avatar Items
Added 33 new avatar items and hairstyles 👚
Improvements & Fixes
Significantly reduced clipping between avatar skin and outfits‼️
Fixed To-Do calendar hiding when choosing a due date in another month
Fixed items sticking in hand after using timer
Fixed timer UI breaking on small screens
Various minor bug fixes
To celebrate the Multiplayer release,
we’re offering 30% OFF—our biggest discount ever—across the Autumn Sale & our own sale for three full weeks!
It’s a perfect time to jump in—enjoy!
Changed files in this update