Thank you for waiting!

This is the largest update since release—one that transforms the gogh experience:

The Multiplayer feature has arrived 🎉🎉🎉

From today, gogh evolves into a “multiplayer online focus game”.

After two Open Beta tests, we polished the experience based on your feedback.

Huge thanks to everyone who participated in the tests. ☺️

Key Multiplayer Features

Host a multi-room

Room settings (name, description, max participants, public / unlisted, etc.)

Share public room info to social media

Join another user’s multi-room

Public multi-room list (New Rooms / rooms near your region)

Choose your avatar when joining

“What I’m working on” input inside the room

Emotes

Focus Mode (turns off emotes and join/leave notifications)

Nameplate display settings

Block feature

And for distraction-free work, there is no chat feature

We added Multiplayer items to the FAQ

Two New Room Styles

Added new room style “Japanese School Clubroom” (Creative Mode, L size)

Added “Brooklyn” in L size

Vertical Capture

Camera Mode now includes Vertical 9:16 📸

New Avatar Items

Added 33 new avatar items and hairstyles 👚

Improvements & Fixes

Significantly reduced clipping between avatar skin and outfits‼️

Fixed To-Do calendar hiding when choosing a due date in another month

Fixed items sticking in hand after using timer

Fixed timer UI breaking on small screens

Various minor bug fixes

To celebrate the Multiplayer release,

we’re offering 30% OFF—our biggest discount ever—across the Autumn Sale & our own sale for three full weeks!

It’s a perfect time to jump in—enjoy!