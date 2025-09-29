 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20171550 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:06:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for waiting!

This is the largest update since release—one that transforms the gogh experience:

The Multiplayer feature has arrived 🎉🎉🎉

From today, gogh evolves into a “multiplayer online focus game”.

After two Open Beta tests, we polished the experience based on your feedback.

Huge thanks to everyone who participated in the tests. ☺️

Key Multiplayer Features

  • Host a multi-room

  • Room settings (name, description, max participants, public / unlisted, etc.)

  • Share public room info to social media

  • Join another user’s multi-room

  • Public multi-room list (New Rooms / rooms near your region)

  • Choose your avatar when joining

  • “What I’m working on” input inside the room

  • Emotes

  • Focus Mode (turns off emotes and join/leave notifications)

  • Nameplate display settings

  • Block feature

  • And for distraction-free work, there is no chat feature

We added Multiplayer items to the FAQ

Two New Room Styles

  • Added new room style “Japanese School Clubroom” (Creative Mode, L size)

  • Added “Brooklyn” in L size

Vertical Capture

  • Camera Mode now includes Vertical 9:16 📸

New Avatar Items

  • Added 33 new avatar items and hairstyles 👚

Improvements & Fixes

  • Significantly reduced clipping between avatar skin and outfits‼️

  • Fixed To-Do calendar hiding when choosing a due date in another month

  • Fixed items sticking in hand after using timer

  • Fixed timer UI breaking on small screens

  • Various minor bug fixes

To celebrate the Multiplayer release,

we’re offering 30% OFF—our biggest discount ever—across the Autumn Sale & our own sale for three full weeks!

It’s a perfect time to jump in—enjoy!

