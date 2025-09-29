 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171539 Edited 29 September 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added new dungeon
- Enemies are shared with previous dungeons, but will be changed in future updates
- Drop items are partially shared with previous dungeons, but will be changed in future updates
- Newly added items only appear from the new dungeon
- Added 3 weapon types (1 type x 3 difficulties)
- Added 18 spell fragment (option) types (6 types x 3 difficulties)
- Partially adjusted parameters for Spell Option Trigger
- Made immobilization status effect applicable to enemies
- Fixed player dodge motion not occurring during immobilization status effect
- Fixed issue where multiple volume setting changes in settings screen were not reflected correctly
- Fixed issue where volume setting changes were not reset when not saved in settings screen
- Changed to prioritize selecting nearby floors when difficulty is changed after dungeon floor selection
- Fixed issue where acquired items sometimes did not display on reward selection screen

