- Added new dungeon
- Enemies are shared with previous dungeons, but will be changed in future updates
- Drop items are partially shared with previous dungeons, but will be changed in future updates
- Newly added items only appear from the new dungeon
- Added 3 weapon types (1 type x 3 difficulties)
- Added 18 spell fragment (option) types (6 types x 3 difficulties)
- Partially adjusted parameters for Spell Option Trigger
- Made immobilization status effect applicable to enemies
- Fixed player dodge motion not occurring during immobilization status effect
- Fixed issue where multiple volume setting changes in settings screen were not reflected correctly
- Fixed issue where volume setting changes were not reset when not saved in settings screen
- Changed to prioritize selecting nearby floors when difficulty is changed after dungeon floor selection
- Fixed issue where acquired items sometimes did not display on reward selection screen
【Update】Spell Fragments | Alpha 0.1.60
Update notes via Steam Community
