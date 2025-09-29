- Added new dungeon

- Enemies are shared with previous dungeons, but will be changed in future updates

- Drop items are partially shared with previous dungeons, but will be changed in future updates

- Newly added items only appear from the new dungeon

- Added 3 weapon types (1 type x 3 difficulties)

- Added 18 spell fragment (option) types (6 types x 3 difficulties)

- Partially adjusted parameters for Spell Option Trigger

- Made immobilization status effect applicable to enemies

- Fixed player dodge motion not occurring during immobilization status effect

- Fixed issue where multiple volume setting changes in settings screen were not reflected correctly

- Fixed issue where volume setting changes were not reset when not saved in settings screen

- Changed to prioritize selecting nearby floors when difficulty is changed after dungeon floor selection

- Fixed issue where acquired items sometimes did not display on reward selection screen