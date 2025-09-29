 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171431 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:06:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone

We encountered a strange bug where one some peoples PS5 controllers, pressing left on the D-pad wasn't registering properly. We've corrected this now so should be smooth sailing, or as smooth as it can be for Jacob in the nightmare world.

We also corrected a slight visual bug on some resolutions where the button prompt was appearing outside the window.


Check below:

Fixed the Left Dpad button not working for PS5 controllers,
Fixed button hints sometimes clipping outside of the camera view at different resolutions

Thank you

