Hey everyone



We encountered a strange bug where one some peoples PS5 controllers, pressing left on the D-pad wasn't registering properly. We've corrected this now so should be smooth sailing, or as smooth as it can be for Jacob in the nightmare world.



We also corrected a slight visual bug on some resolutions where the button prompt was appearing outside the window.





Check below:



Fixed the Left Dpad button not working for PS5 controllers,

Fixed button hints sometimes clipping outside of the camera view at different resolutions



Thank you