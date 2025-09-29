 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171417 Edited 29 September 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025.09.29 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

  • The rear seat of the e-vehicle can now be selected more precisely.

Balance/Content Adjustments

  • Reduced the difficulty of the Racing Track and the Plains Track.

  • Lowered the selling price of flour.

  • Slightly narrowed the pushcart’s collision width; trailers should collide less with each other while steering.

  • Reduced the explosion radius of the weed-killer potion.

  • Added arrows at the start of the Racing Track to indicate the correct direction.

New Features

  • You can now long-press in the backpack/inventory to continuously cycle the selected item.

  • Picking up a Small Spiky Ball now unlocks the Spiky Stake recipe, craftable at the Basic Workbench.

English Version:

  • Fixed numerous instances where track text wasn’t correctly localized due to unexpected errors.

  • Fixed a fullscreen watermark that could appear in certain circumstances. This watermark was used during pre-release internal testing—our apologies that it mistakenly appeared in the live version.

Custom keybinding (key remapping) is in development.

Further network optimizations are underway.

