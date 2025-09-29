2025.09.29 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
The rear seat of the e-vehicle can now be selected more precisely.
Balance/Content Adjustments
Reduced the difficulty of the Racing Track and the Plains Track.
Lowered the selling price of flour.
Slightly narrowed the pushcart’s collision width; trailers should collide less with each other while steering.
Reduced the explosion radius of the weed-killer potion.
Added arrows at the start of the Racing Track to indicate the correct direction.
New Features
You can now long-press in the backpack/inventory to continuously cycle the selected item.
Picking up a Small Spiky Ball now unlocks the Spiky Stake recipe, craftable at the Basic Workbench.
English Version:
Fixed numerous instances where track text wasn’t correctly localized due to unexpected errors.
Fixed a fullscreen watermark that could appear in certain circumstances. This watermark was used during pre-release internal testing—our apologies that it mistakenly appeared in the live version.
Custom keybinding (key remapping) is in development.
Further network optimizations are underway.
Changed files in this update