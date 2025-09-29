Foreword

Version 1.3 further expands the aircraft system and overhauls the airstrike system. You can now freely choose between level-based airstrikes and fully customized airstrike missions. A new squadron Perk system allows you to tailor your air forces to specialized missions. Key manipulation has also been implemented.

Features

Added key manipulation.

Added Airstrike Survival mode.

Added Airstrike Customization mode.

Added Squadron Perk System.

Added manual AA priority target designation (X key for direct aim/left-click on mouse/right-click when selecting yourself in the RTS interface).

Added instant in-game squadron formation changes.

Added in-game squadron formation density switching.

Added off-Map aircraft entry logic.

Added pre-input for aircraft level changes.

Added the ability to enable all mod buttons in the admin panel.

Added several achievements.

(Credit: Timothy_)

Fixed

When adjusting part values ​​in the Shipyard, non-numeric inputs would automatically cause the value to be set to 0.

Repeatedly switching module displays during the multiplayer countdown caused module textures to turn white.

(Credit: Ansel CNK)

Adjustments

Relaxed the adjustment limits of most adjustment boxes.

The default number of fighters per squadron has been reduced to 3.

The default number of bombers per squadron has been reduced to 5.

The Shift, Ctrl, and Alt keys are now triggered when they are raised to accommodate key combinations.

Changed the default keybind for first-person mode in the Gallery to H.

Disabled all friendly module damage.

After adjusting the language, a prompt appears stating that the game needs to be restarted to apply the changes.

Level

Added Airstrike: United States - Early WWII

Added Airstrike: United States - Mid-WWII

Added Airstrike: United States - Late WWII

Added Airstrike: United States - Hell Loop

Added Airstrike: Japan - Early WWII

Added Airstrike: Japan - Mid-WWII

Added Airstrike: Japan - Late WWII

Added Airstrike: Japan - Hell Loop

Adjustments: Hunting Flagship Sovetsky Soyuz: Implemented new off-map Airstrike mechanics

Adjustments: Hunting Flagship Sovetsky Soyuz: Added fighters to the German forces

Adjustments: Hunting Flagship Yamato: Implemented new off-map Airstrike mechanics

Adjustments: Hunting Flagship Alsace: Updated Richelieu's weapons

Adjustments: Hunting Flagship Alsace: Updated Algeria's weapons

Ship

Added: New Presets ships: Spruance, Omaha, Laffey (DD-724),Richelieu

Fixes: Fixed some verification bugs in the Presets ship North Carolina

Fixes Fixed a bug that caused incorrect smoke effects on the Presets ship King George V.

Fixed: Fixed some verification errors on the Presets ship King George V.

Fixed: Fixed a bug where the Leniniskiy Komsomol funnel icon on the preset ship was incorrectly oriented.

Fixed: Fixed several minor bugs on the preset ship Queen Elizabeth.

Fixed: Fixed a 1.5m offset on the x-axis on the preset ship IJN-Mikasa.

Fixed: Fixed model floating errors on some old preset ships.

Adjustments: Replaced the 155mm turret on the Yamato '41 with a new part.

Adjustments: Replaced the 155mm turret on the Yamato '45 with a new part.

Adjustments: Added descriptions to old preset that did not have descriptions.

Adjustments: Replaced the placeholder weapons on some old preset ships.

Adjustments: Renamed CNS Nanchang to Nanchang.

(Credit: Reddit Elmny)

Parts

Added the following parts.

Japanese 140mm/50 3rd Year Type (Casemate，Elevation increase)

British 102mm/45 BL Mark.IX (T.I. Mark. I Three-gun Mount)

French 139mm/50 Modèle 1934 (Saint-Chamond Modèle 1934 Two-gun Mount)

British 76mm/70 N1 (Mark 6 Twin Mount)

American 76mm/70 Mark 26 (Mark 37 Mod0 Twin Mount)

American Mark 33 GFCS

American Mark 33 GFCS(Open)

Petlyakov Pe-8 Heavy Bomber

Vought XF5U "Flying Pancake" Fighter

Douglas XTB2D-1 “Skypirate” Torpedo Bomber

Curtiss SC-1 “Seahawk” Seaplane

Aérospatiale SA321 “Super Frelon” Helicopter

Wright Flyer I

Douglas A-4B “Skyhawk” Attack aircraft

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-17 (carrier-based version) [Enable after hot update]

Shenyang J-5 [Enable after hot update]

Japanese 155mm/60 3rd Year Type (Three gun turret,Yamato,With Bracket)

French 100mm/45 Modèle 1930 (Modèle 1931 Twin Mount)

Soviet 76mm/41.5 M1940 F-34 Tank Gun (Model 1942 Turret)

Soviet 76mm/41.5 M1940 F-34 Tank Gun (Model 1943 Turret)

Bollard V

British 343mm/45 Mark V (Mark II** Two-gun Turret)

Reset the following parts

n234 Japanese 140mm/50 3rd Year Type (Twin Mount) Description and Model

n235 Japanese 140mm/50 3rd Year Type (Single Mount) Description and Model

n236 Japanese 140mm/50 3rd Year Type (Casemate) Description and Model

Repaired the following parts

n391 German 50mm Flak (Twin Turret) Name and Description Bug

n663 British 152mm/50 BL Mark XXIII (Mark XXI Two-gun Turret) Turret Color Bug

n852 Supermarine “Walrus” Seaplane Folding Wing Animation Bug

n308 American 127mm/54 Mk 42 Dual-Purpose Turret barrel retraction Bug

N787 24-Sided Hemi sphere (Smooth) and N788 Hemi sphere (Smooth) collision box Bug

Provide color separation for the following parts

N24 American 152mm/47 Mark 16 Triple Turret

N67 Japanese 127mm/50 3rd Year Type (Type C Two-Gun Mount)

N238 Italian Oto Melara 76mm Naval Turret

N240 Japanese 127mm/50 3rd Year Type (Type B Single Mount)

N256 Soviet 100mm/70 SM-5 Twin Turret

N308 American 127mm/54 Mk 42 Dual-Purpose Turret

N407 Japanese 127mm/50 3rd Year Type (Type A Twin Mount)

n408 Japanese 127mm/50 3rd Year Type (Type B Two-Gun Mount)

n666 German 370mm Porthole

n703 Porthole 5x1 (1.5m)

n704 Porthole 5x1 (2m)

n705 Porthole 10x1 (1.5m)

n706 Porthole 10x1 (2m)

Apply smooth shading to the following models

n221 German 88mm/45 SK L/45

n233 French 100mm/45 Modèle 1933 (Modèle 1937 Twin Mount)

n237 Italian 30 mm Breda-Mauser AA Turret

n238 Italian Oto Melara 76mm Naval Turret

n243 Italian 320 mm/44 Model 1936 Twin Turret I

n244 Italian 320 mm/44 Model 1936 Twin Turret II

n245 Italian 320 mm/44 Model 1936 Triple Turret

n246 Swedish 120 mm/46 (4.7") TAK120 Gun

n248 Britain 343mm/45 Mark V Twin Turret

n252 German 55mm/77 Gerät 58 Automatic Gun (Single Mount)

n253 German 55mm/77 Gerät 58 Automatic Gun (Twin Mount)

n254 British 7.7mm Lewis Model 1916 Dual Machine Gun

n255 American 203mm/55 Mark28 (Mark 71 Single Mount)

n256 Soviet 100mm/70 SM-5 Twin Turret

n257 Soviet 305mm Recoilless Gun

n259 Japanese 152mm/50 41rd Year Type (Two gun Mount)

n260 Japanese 152mm/50 41rd Year Type (Two gun Mount With Rangefinder)

n262 Japanese Rangefinder 2m

(Credit: Ansel CNK)

The above is the update log for this update. The aircraft-focused version update is roughly complete, and we will announce the update roadmap in the near future, so stay tuned!