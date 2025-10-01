Infected encounters will cease after Halloween
New Features
- The Infected are here! The Infection Test Facility and Black Nanopod Facility are now available
- Infected encounters now spawn across the world map and your home base. Keep an eye out for them now until October 31st!
Bug Fixes
- Reduced button cooldown on retreat and pass buttons to fix perceived lag
- Fixed unit icon stretching for certain units
- Immediately spawn a round of encounters when activating new spawn tables. This should help reduce the jarring loss of encounters when reaching certain level milestones.
Changed files in this update