The Infected are here! The Infection Test Facility and Black Nanopod Facility are now available



Infected encounters now spawn across the world map and your home base. Keep an eye out for them now until October 31st!



Reduced button cooldown on retreat and pass buttons to fix perceived lag



Fixed unit icon stretching for certain units



Immediately spawn a round of encounters when activating new spawn tables. This should help reduce the jarring loss of encounters when reaching certain level milestones.



Commander! Intelligence from the Frozen Wasteland has spotted infected soldiers heading straight for the outpost. Spawn locations have been uploaded to your world map! Eliminate our mutated intruders upon their unwelcome arrival and snatch up any Black Nanopods they happen to drop for… research purposes. Let’s drive back these putrid beasts and make sure they stay dead this time.