 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20171364 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue in Draft Mode where switching between saved decks could cause Runes to be lost. After the update, any missing Runes will be automatically restored upon entering the game.
  2. Fixed a bug in Draft Mode that prevented the saved deck feature from working correctly.
  3. Fixed an issue in Draft Mode where pressing the ESC key on the opponent selection screen could close the interface and cause the game to freeze.
  4. Fixed an issue in Draft Mode where players could not view opponent's Rune details by hovering over them with the mouse after a battle starts.
  5. Slightly reduced the amount of Rank Points lost upon defeat in Draft Mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3411021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link