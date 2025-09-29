- Fixed an issue in Draft Mode where switching between saved decks could cause Runes to be lost. After the update, any missing Runes will be automatically restored upon entering the game.
- Fixed a bug in Draft Mode that prevented the saved deck feature from working correctly.
- Fixed an issue in Draft Mode where pressing the ESC key on the opponent selection screen could close the interface and cause the game to freeze.
- Fixed an issue in Draft Mode where players could not view opponent's Rune details by hovering over them with the mouse after a battle starts.
- Slightly reduced the amount of Rank Points lost upon defeat in Draft Mode.
ver10024 Patch Notes (Bugs fixed)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update