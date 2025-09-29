Who's hungry for more Pinball?

Fantasy Machine added



Breakfast Machine added



10 new pinball designs



All music revamped, no more AI



Fixed bug with ramps and traps not adding additional components



Hey Ballers,September's machine release is the Fantasy Machine! Here are the full details of this releaseBut what's this you may ask? A second machine?Yes, I've been hard at work on the Breakfast Machine, another machine which releases this month.But Dragonkid, I can't see this machine on the machine selection screen, and I'm hungry for more Pinballers content,Well fear not if this is what you're asking, because I am here. Just use code "imhungry" in the options menu XDAs always, a huge thanks to those who are playing Pinballers and supporting me,Dragonkid