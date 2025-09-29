Who's hungry for more Pinball?
Hey Ballers,
September's machine release is the Fantasy Machine! Here are the full details of this release
- Fantasy Machine added
- Breakfast Machine added
- 10 new pinball designs
- All music revamped, no more AI
- Fixed bug with ramps and traps not adding additional components
But what's this you may ask? A second machine?
Yes, I've been hard at work on the Breakfast Machine, another machine which releases this month.
But Dragonkid, I can't see this machine on the machine selection screen, and I'm hungry for more Pinballers content, WHERE IS IT?
Well fear not if this is what you're asking, because I am here. Just use code "imhungry" in the options menu XD
As always, a huge thanks to those who are playing Pinballers and supporting me,
Dragonkid
Changed files in this update