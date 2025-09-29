 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171299 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:06:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Who's hungry for more Pinball?


Hey Ballers,

September's machine release is the Fantasy Machine! Here are the full details of this release

  • Fantasy Machine added
  • Breakfast Machine added
  • 10 new pinball designs
  • All music revamped, no more AI
  • Fixed bug with ramps and traps not adding additional components


But what's this you may ask? A second machine?
Yes, I've been hard at work on the Breakfast Machine, another machine which releases this month.

But Dragonkid, I can't see this machine on the machine selection screen, and I'm hungry for more Pinballers content, WHERE IS IT?
Well fear not if this is what you're asking, because I am here. Just use code "imhungry" in the options menu XD

As always, a huge thanks to those who are playing Pinballers and supporting me,
Dragonkid

Changed files in this update

