Changes and fixes:
- neutral villages won't produce new units when player units are nearby
- fixed the problem with some sounds not changing volume
- added markers indicating possible attack options for the selected unit
- added tooltips anticipating the outcome of an attack
- changed the treasure pop-up text to better reflect the actual mechanic
- added quality and fullscreen options. The window can also be resized now
- added a tooltip on the neutral village whenever it begins to fear the player
- some small bug fixes
The changes are now available both in the full version and in the demo. Big thanks for all the suggestions, and have fun!
