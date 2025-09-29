 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20171207 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
On the occasion of the Steam Autumn Sale, a new patch lands. A majority of the changes requested in the discussions section were implemented.

Changes and fixes:

  • neutral villages won't produce new units when player units are nearby
  • fixed the problem with some sounds not changing volume
  • added markers indicating possible attack options for the selected unit
  • added tooltips anticipating the outcome of an attack
  • changed the treasure pop-up text to better reflect the actual mechanic
  • added quality and fullscreen options. The window can also be resized now
  • added a tooltip on the neutral village whenever it begins to fear the player
  • some small bug fixes


The changes are now available both in the full version and in the demo. Big thanks for all the suggestions, and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3359371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link