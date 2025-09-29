neutral villages won't produce new units when player units are nearby



fixed the problem with some sounds not changing volume



added markers indicating possible attack options for the selected unit



added tooltips anticipating the outcome of an attack



changed the treasure pop-up text to better reflect the actual mechanic



added quality and fullscreen options. The window can also be resized now



added a tooltip on the neutral village whenever it begins to fear the player



some small bug fixes



On the occasion of the Steam Autumn Sale, a new patch lands. A majority of the changes requested in the discussions section were implemented.Changes and fixes:The changes are now available both in the full version and in the demo. Big thanks for all the suggestions, and have fun!