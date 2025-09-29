 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171202
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a speedrunner bootcamp level for speedrunners to practice
  • Made a few artistic and gameplay changes to some levels, such as The Other Mean Streets, Reactor I Hardly Know-er, and Feel Bad Inc tower
  • Increased the health of the final boss by 50%

Changed files in this update

Depot 1295221
