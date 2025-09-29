 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171136 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

September 29th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Art Updates

  • Added Mid-Autumn Festival themed bar cosmetics.

Beta Branch Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed missing Shop Room background issue.

  • Fixed Arcade Room jars failing to generate rooms.

  • Fixed Faith rooms not spawning when continuing gameplay at full Faith.

  • Fixed duplicate Silver Bullet drops when continuing gameplay with Rooster Talisman relic.

  • Fixed duplicate Faith progress when continuing gameplay with Incense Burner and Wooden Fish.

  • Fixed potential duplicate follower item drops when continuing gameplay.

  • Fixed duplicate Engineer's Cargo drops when continuing gameplay.

  • Fixed multiplayer issue where players couldn't return to bar using R7.

  • Fixed interaction issue between Insect Net and Radiation Serum.

Other Updates

  • Adjusted fishing room background layer priority.

  • Updated multilingual content.

  • [Art] Adjusted VOLTEDGE effects/added VOLTEDGE prefab to particlepool.

  • [Art] Added Mid-Autumn Festival themed bar cosmetics.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Right-click "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games

Changed files in this update

