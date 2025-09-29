September 29th Update Announcement
Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.
Default Branch Update
Art Updates
Added Mid-Autumn Festival themed bar cosmetics.
Beta Branch Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed missing Shop Room background issue.
Fixed Arcade Room jars failing to generate rooms.
Fixed Faith rooms not spawning when continuing gameplay at full Faith.
Fixed duplicate Silver Bullet drops when continuing gameplay with Rooster Talisman relic.
Fixed duplicate Faith progress when continuing gameplay with Incense Burner and Wooden Fish.
Fixed potential duplicate follower item drops when continuing gameplay.
Fixed duplicate Engineer's Cargo drops when continuing gameplay.
Fixed multiplayer issue where players couldn't return to bar using R7.
Fixed interaction issue between Insect Net and Radiation Serum.
Other Updates
Adjusted fishing room background layer priority.
Updated multilingual content.
[Art] Adjusted VOLTEDGE effects/added VOLTEDGE prefab to particlepool.
[Art] Added Mid-Autumn Festival themed bar cosmetics.
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
In your Steam Library >>> Right-click "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.
Veewo Games
