September 29th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Art Updates

Added Mid-Autumn Festival themed bar cosmetics.

Beta Branch Update

Bug Fixes

Fixed missing Shop Room background issue.

Fixed Arcade Room jars failing to generate rooms.

Fixed Faith rooms not spawning when continuing gameplay at full Faith.

Fixed duplicate Silver Bullet drops when continuing gameplay with Rooster Talisman relic.

Fixed duplicate Faith progress when continuing gameplay with Incense Burner and Wooden Fish.

Fixed potential duplicate follower item drops when continuing gameplay.

Fixed duplicate Engineer's Cargo drops when continuing gameplay.

Fixed multiplayer issue where players couldn't return to bar using R7.

Fixed interaction issue between Insect Net and Radiation Serum.

Other Updates

Adjusted fishing room background layer priority.

Updated multilingual content.

[Art] Adjusted VOLTEDGE effects/added VOLTEDGE prefab to particlepool.

[Art] Added Mid-Autumn Festival themed bar cosmetics.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Right-click "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games