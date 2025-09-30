Dear photographers:

Two pieces of great news! The "Photo Studio Simulator" Creative Workshop has officially been unlocked, and the Autumn Sale has begun simultaneously, injecting new vitality into your photography career!

The Creative Workshop is now live, allowing you to customize your own model looks.

The in-game Creative Workshop is now fully open, and one of its key features is the ability to customize your model looks! Whether you want to give your partner models retro makeup, trendy hairstyles, or unlock unique looks of various styles, you can do it all in the Creative Workshop. Upload your own model looks and subscribe to high-quality creations from community influencers with one click, making every photoshoot feel fresh and personal.

Enjoy a limited-time 15% off during the Autumn Sale!

During the Steam Autumn Sale, enjoy a limited-time discount of -15% on the game! Get yours now to start your entire photography studio journey—hiring professional staff, upgrading your space and equipment, inviting models to build relationships, and creating unique photo shoots with customized model images. This discount is valid for a limited time only, so wait another year before you miss out!

Come to the game's store page and the Workshop Center to build your own photo studio!