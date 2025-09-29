 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20171005 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimized the character selection screen
Rebuilt the system behind the heavy initial load to significantly reduce loading time.

Fixed: unable to choose a starter with two voice options
Resolved an issue where characters that received an additional voice on Thu, 9/25 couldn’t be set as the initial character.

Known Issues

Attribute filter: After switching the element/attribute filter multiple times, characters from other attributes may appear.
We plan to address this in a future update.

Thanks for continuing to support VTBattle!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
  • Loading history…
