Optimized the character selection screen

Rebuilt the system behind the heavy initial load to significantly reduce loading time.



Fixed: unable to choose a starter with two voice options

Resolved an issue where characters that received an additional voice on Thu, 9/25 couldn’t be set as the initial character.



Known Issues



Attribute filter: After switching the element/attribute filter multiple times, characters from other attributes may appear.

We plan to address this in a future update.



Thanks for continuing to support VTBattle!