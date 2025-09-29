Optimized the character selection screen
Rebuilt the system behind the heavy initial load to significantly reduce loading time.
Fixed: unable to choose a starter with two voice options
Resolved an issue where characters that received an additional voice on Thu, 9/25 couldn’t be set as the initial character.
Known Issues
Attribute filter: After switching the element/attribute filter multiple times, characters from other attributes may appear.
We plan to address this in a future update.
Thanks for continuing to support VTBattle!
