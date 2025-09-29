Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.

We have implemented the following updates in our client update.

● What's New

1. Added Course Content

「LEVEL : OMEGA」Boss Course Added [NM·HD·CH]

「LEVEL : OMEGA」CHALLENGE difficulty may adjust the GROOVE GAUGE balance based on play situation.

2. Additional Improvements

Improved the scroll function in the music select.

Resolved an issue where the ending time of 'M-Police' song varied across difficulty levels.

Optimized the audio settings section.

Thanks.