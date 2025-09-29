 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170996 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.

We have implemented the following updates in our client update.

● What's New

1. Added Course Content

  • 「LEVEL : OMEGA」Boss Course Added [NM·HD·CH]

「LEVEL : OMEGA」CHALLENGE difficulty may adjust the GROOVE GAUGE balance based on play situation.

2. Additional Improvements

  • Improved the scroll function in the music select.

  • Resolved an issue where the ending time of 'M-Police' song varied across difficulty levels.

  • Optimized the audio settings section.

Thanks.

