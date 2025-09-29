 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170944
New Feature: Decoration Point Buff
•⁠ ⁠Decorate your bar, walls, or garden to attract more customers. Happier customers will tip more and place more orders.
•⁠ ⁠Each decoration adds a certain amount of Decoration Points. Reaching milestones unlocks special buffs to boost your business.
•⁠ ⁠From now on, decoration becomes a key part of running your bar.

New Employee: Shia
•⁠ ⁠Shia has officially joined your crew!

Improved Statistics
•⁠ ⁠The stats system has been upgraded, giving you clearer insights into your bar’s performance.
For example: Gold Profit / 5 mins, Drinks Served / 5 mins, and more

