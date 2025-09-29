New Feature: Decoration Point Buff
• Decorate your bar, walls, or garden to attract more customers. Happier customers will tip more and place more orders.
• Each decoration adds a certain amount of Decoration Points. Reaching milestones unlocks special buffs to boost your business.
• From now on, decoration becomes a key part of running your bar.
New Employee: Shia
• Shia has officially joined your crew!
Improved Statistics
• The stats system has been upgraded, giving you clearer insights into your bar’s performance.
For example: Gold Profit / 5 mins, Drinks Served / 5 mins, and more
Autumn Sales Update - Ver 0.5.0
