New Feature: Decoration Point Buff

•⁠ ⁠Decorate your bar, walls, or garden to attract more customers. Happier customers will tip more and place more orders.

•⁠ ⁠Each decoration adds a certain amount of Decoration Points. Reaching milestones unlocks special buffs to boost your business.

•⁠ ⁠From now on, decoration becomes a key part of running your bar.



New Employee: Shia

•⁠ ⁠Shia has officially joined your crew!



Improved Statistics

•⁠ ⁠The stats system has been upgraded, giving you clearer insights into your bar’s performance.

For example: Gold Profit / 5 mins, Drinks Served / 5 mins, and more