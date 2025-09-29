 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20170912
Update notes via Steam Community

We have implemented a feature that many players have requested.
From the settings screen in the upper right corner, you can turn on the “Romance Feature.”
As for what this feature does, you’ll understand its purpose once you actually enable it, so please give it a try.
You can customize it to your liking — from water balloons to super balls.

Changed files in this update

