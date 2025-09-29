Update Log

Added a pet display column to the Leaderboard and improved column spacing.



Added a Leaderboard data detail interface. Click any leaderboard entry to view other players' initial upgrades, Challenges, and pet details, and more. (Module builds are not yet supported and will be implemented in a future update.)



Optimized the performance of power-up and trap spawning.



Optimized the performance for displaying large amounts of damage numbers.



Optimized the performance of Blast collision calculations.



Damage from multiple Blasts hitting an enemy within the same frame will now be merged into a single damage instance, improving performance when numerous Blasts are on screen.



Recent Development Plan

Add practical assistance features.



Community

Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!